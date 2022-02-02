Overview of Dr. Lin Lemay, MD

Dr. Lin Lemay, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from JINAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Lemay works at Lin Lemay Apc in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.