Overview of Dr. Linda Chen, MD

Dr. Linda Chen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Chen works at Sansum Clinic in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.