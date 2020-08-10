Dr. Linda Hillier, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hillier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Hillier, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Linda Hillier, DO
Dr. Linda Hillier, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PASADENA CITY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Hillier's Office Locations
Office630 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have been a Patient of Dr Hillier for several years. She is an excellent Diagnostician & is held in High Regard from the community
About Dr. Linda Hillier, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1407029192
Education & Certifications
- PASADENA CITY COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hillier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hillier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hillier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Hillier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hillier.
