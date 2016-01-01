Overview

Dr. Linda Hughes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Raeford, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.



Dr. Hughes works at FIRSTHEALTH SPECIALTY CLINICS in Raeford, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.