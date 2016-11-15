Dr. Linda Lam, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Lam, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Lam, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Winfield, IL. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Lam works at
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 204, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 232-0202Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cadence Physician Group302 Randall Rd Ste 304, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 232-0202Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. She is professional, knowledgeable & caring. Wish her front office staff was as accommodating.
About Dr. Linda Lam, DO
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1700839354
Education & Certifications
- Chicago Medical School|St Louis University
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.