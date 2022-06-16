Dr. Linda Lebourgeois, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebourgeois is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Lebourgeois, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Linda Lebourgeois, MD
Dr. Linda Lebourgeois, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lebourgeois' Office Locations
The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-4044Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- Veteran Administration Plan
Ratings & Reviews
She sounded very knowledgeable, she listened to me and made me feel valued as a person
About Dr. Linda Lebourgeois, MD
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English, German
- 1962417329
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lebourgeois has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lebourgeois accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lebourgeois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lebourgeois has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Cranial Trauma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lebourgeois on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lebourgeois speaks German.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebourgeois. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebourgeois.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lebourgeois, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lebourgeois appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.