Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linda Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Linda Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
The Johns Hopkins Integrative Medicine & Digestive Center2360 W Joppa Rd Ste 200, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 321-1082
Hospital Affiliations
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
About Dr. Linda Lee, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1639155294
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Hosp of U Penn
- Hosp of U Penn
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.