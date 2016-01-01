See All Gastroenterologists in Lutherville, MD
Dr. Linda Lee, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Linda Lee, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Linda Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Dr. Lee works at The Johns Hopkins Integrative Medicine & Digestive Center in Lutherville, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Gastroenterology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Jamile Wakim-Fleming, MD
Dr. Jamile Wakim-Fleming, MD
3.5 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Patricia Ajayi-Fox, MD
Dr. Patricia Ajayi-Fox, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Yi Qin, MD
Dr. Yi Qin, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Johns Hopkins Integrative Medicine & Digestive Center
    2360 W Joppa Rd Ste 200, Lutherville, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 321-1082

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Liver Function Test
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Liver Function Test
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Linda Lee, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Linda Lee, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lee to family and friends

    Dr. Lee's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lee

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Linda Lee, MD.

    About Dr. Linda Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639155294
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hosp of U Penn
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hosp of U Penn
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at The Johns Hopkins Integrative Medicine & Digestive Center in Lutherville, MD. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Linda Lee, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.