Dr. Linda Liu, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (37)
Map Pin Small Sedona, AZ
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Linda Liu, MD

Dr. Linda Liu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sedona, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, Verde Valley Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Liu works at Verde Valley Medical Center-sedona Campus in Sedona, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Mastectomy and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Liu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Verde Valley Medical Center-sedona Campus
    3700 W State Route 89A, Sedona, AZ 86336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (928) 204-4954
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Breast Center of Arizona
    7337 E 2nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 629-8390
  3. 3
    Comprehensive Breast Center of Arizona
    9965 N 95th St Ste 105, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 629-8390

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • Verde Valley Medical Center
  • Yavapai Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Lumpectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
BRCA1 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 09, 2022
    Dr. Liu is a leader in the field of medicine. She and her team are providing progressive new procedures that keep the Breast Center in Sedona on the cutting edge of the highest quality medical care. I highly recommend her and I am very grateful for her care.
    Dr. Rosemary Zimmerman — Dec 09, 2022
    About Dr. Linda Liu, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1528170586
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Michigan Hospital
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • Princeton University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liu has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Mastectomy and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

