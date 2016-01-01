Dr. Linda Mileti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mileti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Mileti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Linda Mileti, MD
Dr. Linda Mileti, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They are affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.
Dr. Mileti works at
Dr. Mileti's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 445-8086Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cleveland Clinic Beachwood Family Health Center26900 Cedar Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 444-5632
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated551 Washington St, Chagrin Falls, OH 44022 Directions (216) 445-8086
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Linda Mileti, MD
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
