Dr. Linda Palmer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Palmer, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Linda Palmer, DPM
Dr. Linda Palmer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science.
Dr. Palmer works at
Dr. Palmer's Office Locations
-
1
Bay Area Podiatry1149 Professional Park Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 685-3668Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Palmer?
I have foot neuropathy and I was looking for some relief for the bad days. Dr Palmer spent plenty of time examining my feet and came up with a treatment plan that made me much more comfortable without pills. She really knows her stuff about feet and how to help.
About Dr. Linda Palmer, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1104833318
Education & Certifications
- Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- University of Florida-Gainesville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Palmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Palmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Palmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Palmer works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Palmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.