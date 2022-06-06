Dr. Sternau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linda Sternau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Linda Sternau, MD
Dr. Linda Sternau, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Dr. Sternau works at
Dr. Sternau's Office Locations
Consultants in Neurological Surgery2801 NE 213th St Ste 809, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 697-2848Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Linda Sternau Save my life. The best Nuro surgeon in the world 15 years later thanks to her I’m still alive.
About Dr. Linda Sternau, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1811944879
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sternau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sternau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

49 patients have reviewed Dr. Sternau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sternau.
