Dr. Linda Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Linda Wong, MD
Dr. Linda Wong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong's Office Locations
Surgical Associates Inc550 S Beretania St Ste 403, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 523-5033
Susan S. Hiraoka Dpm LLC642 Ulukahiki St Ste 207, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 261-9931
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wong has been my surgeon since intermediate school 10+ yrs. Excellent care from Dr. Wong and her staff! She totally reek of awesomeness! Explains everything and answers any questions or concerns on my part! Doesn't sugarcoat anything!
About Dr. Linda Wong, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1255405288
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
