Overview of Dr. Linder Wingo, MD

Dr. Linder Wingo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala, HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, A part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Wingo works at Associated Comprehensive Eyecare P A in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.