Dr. Lindsay Golden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lindsay Golden, MD
Dr. Lindsay Golden, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Golden's Office Locations
Centers For Advanced ENT Care10801 Lockwood Dr Ste 360, Silver Spring, MD 20901 Directions (301) 963-6334
Centers For Advanced ENT Care- Montgomery Otolaryngology818 W Diamond Ave Ste 120, Gaithersburg, MD 20878 Directions (301) 963-6334
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr Golden, who skillfully operated on my sinuses to remove a large cyst, in 1991. Over the years since recuperation, I have seen Dr Golden for many various reasons. He is professionally highly competent! On personal level, he is very gentle, patient to listen, kind and respectful. I recommend him most highly to anyone, especially my family and friends. Current office staff is very polite, patient and highly responsive to my requests. Staff support is considerate of my age: 72.
About Dr. Lindsay Golden, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- 1255324026
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- University Of Maryland
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Golden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Golden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golden has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Golden speaks American Sign Language.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Golden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golden.
