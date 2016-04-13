Overview of Dr. Lindsay Golden, MD

Dr. Lindsay Golden, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Golden works at Centers For Advanced ENT Care in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Gaithersburg, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.