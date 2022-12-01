Dr. Lindsay Kissane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kissane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsay Kissane, MD
Overview of Dr. Lindsay Kissane, MD
Dr. Lindsay Kissane, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL.
Dr. Kissane works at
Dr. Kissane's Office Locations
-
1
Adventhealth Medical Group Urogynecology At Orlando2501 N Orange Ave Ste 240, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kissane?
Dr. Kissane is an excellent doctor, she has a great bedside manner, thoroughly answers, questions, skilled surgeon, great staff, highly recommend, and thank you for providing such awesome care!
About Dr. Lindsay Kissane, MD
- Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1659633972
Education & Certifications
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kissane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kissane accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kissane using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kissane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kissane works at
Dr. Kissane has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kissane on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kissane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kissane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kissane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kissane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.