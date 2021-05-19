Dr. Lindsey Hunter-Ellul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunter-Ellul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsey Hunter-Ellul, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lindsey Hunter-Ellul, MD is a Dermatologist in Austin, TX. They completed their residency with The University Of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
Dr. Hunter-Ellul works at
Locations
-
1
Domain Northside11801 Domain Blvd Ste 120, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 649-1004Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hunter-Ellul?
She is great. Her staff is really good. Very kind and thoughtful. Thorough. Was worried about a few areas/freckles. She examined me closely from head to toe. I will be going back next year and my husband will be going to her. Will definitely recommend to my friends.
About Dr. Lindsey Hunter-Ellul, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1255624474
Education & Certifications
- The University Of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
- The University Of Texas At Austin
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunter-Ellul has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunter-Ellul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunter-Ellul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hunter-Ellul works at
Dr. Hunter-Ellul has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunter-Ellul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunter-Ellul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunter-Ellul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunter-Ellul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunter-Ellul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.