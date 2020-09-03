Overview

Dr. Lindsey Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monroe, NC. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Union.



Dr. Johnson works at Union Family Practice in Monroe, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.