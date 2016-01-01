Dr. Malebranche accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lionel Malebranche, MD
Overview
Dr. Lionel Malebranche, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, IL.
Dr. Malebranche works at
Locations
Heartland Home Health Care Inc.112 NE Crescent Ave, Peoria, IL 61606 Directions (309) 671-8282
- 2 900 Main St, Peoria, IL 61602 Directions (309) 672-4670
Methodist Medical Center of Illinois221 NE GLEN OAK AVE, Peoria, IL 61636 Directions (309) 672-4551
Unitypoint Health Cardiovascular Services - Methodist North2338 W Van Winkle Way Ste 1100, Peoria, IL 61615 Directions (309) 672-4670
Hospital Affiliations
- Hopedale Medical Complex
- Mason District Hospital
- OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
- Pekin Memorial Hospital
- Proctor Hospital
- UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lionel Malebranche, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1033390521
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Malebranche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malebranche has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malebranche on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Malebranche. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malebranche.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malebranche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malebranche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.