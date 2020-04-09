Overview

Dr. Liping Yao, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Shanghai Med U and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.



Dr. Yao works at Mainline Pain Mgmt/Acupuncture in Exton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.