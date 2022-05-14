Overview of Dr. Lisa Allen-Khalil, MD

Dr. Lisa Allen-Khalil, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from University Of Nebraska and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and Bravera Health Brooksville.



Dr. Allen-Khalil works at Dr. Lisa Allen-Khalil - MD in Brooksville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.