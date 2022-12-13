See All Dermatopathologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Lisa Mask Bull, MD

Dermatopathology
4.9 (76)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lisa Mask Bull, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.

Dr. Mask Bull works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Utica Park Clinic Dermatology
    9245 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 492-8980
    Monday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hillcrest Hospital South
  • Hillcrest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Seborrheic Dermatitis
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (72)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lisa Mask Bull, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatopathology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790121499
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tulane University School Of Medicine
    Residency
    • Texas Tech Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    • University Of Oklahoma, Tulsa
    Medical Education
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lisa Mask Bull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mask Bull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mask Bull has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mask Bull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mask Bull works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Mask Bull’s profile.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Mask Bull. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mask Bull.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mask Bull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mask Bull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

