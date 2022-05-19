Dr. Lisa Freed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Freed, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Freed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Guilford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Locations
Ssc II LLC111 Goose Ln, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 789-2272
Cardiology Associates of New Haven PC40 Temple St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (860) 399-3100
Cardiology Associates of New Haven PC5 Pequot Park Rd, Westbrook, CT 06498 Directions (860) 399-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lisa Freed, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freed has seen patients for Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Freed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.