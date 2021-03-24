Dr. Lisa Garbutt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garbutt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Garbutt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
W Andrew Cies, MD400 Newport Center Dr Ste 404, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 640-2023
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Friendly very competent ophthalmologist. A looker as well. Highly recommend.
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Khmer
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- University Of California
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- University of California at Los Angeles
Dr. Garbutt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garbutt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garbutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garbutt has seen patients for Blepharitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garbutt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Garbutt speaks Khmer.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Garbutt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garbutt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garbutt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garbutt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.