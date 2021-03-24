Overview of Dr. Lisa Garbutt, MD

Dr. Lisa Garbutt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Garbutt works at William Andrew Cies MD in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.