Dr. Lisa Martin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Murfreesboro, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Arkansas For Med Sci and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.



Dr. Martin works at CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - Murfreesboro in Murfreesboro, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.