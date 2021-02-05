Overview

Dr. Lisa Renfro, MD is a Dermatologist in Annapolis, MD. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Renfro works at Annapolis Dermatology Associates, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Seborrheic Keratosis, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.