Overview

Dr. Lisa Stevens, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Cornell U Mc and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center.



Dr. Stevens works at Atlantic Health in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.