Overview of Dr. Lisa Webb, MD

Dr. Lisa Webb, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Griffin Hospital.



Dr. Webb works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Stratford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.