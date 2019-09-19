See All Neurologists in Fairfield, CT
Dr. Lisa Webb, MD

Neurology
3.8 (6)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lisa Webb, MD

Dr. Lisa Webb, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Griffin Hospital.

Dr. Webb works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Stratford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Webb's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    52 Beach Rd Ste 202, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 254-0284
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Neurological Specialists
    2590 Main St Fl 2, Stratford, CT 06615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 377-5988
  3. 3
    Neurological Specialists, P.C. - Stratford
    99 Hawley Ln Ste 1120, Stratford, CT 06614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 377-5988
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • Griffin Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Treatment frequency



Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Baclofen Therapy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy - Inpatient Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 19, 2019
    Very knowledgeable and thorough.
    Laurence Rappaport — Sep 19, 2019
    About Dr. Lisa Webb, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063458800
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    • University Of Connecticut-Hartford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
