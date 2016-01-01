Dr. Lisa Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisa Wong, MD
Overview
Dr. Lisa Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Locations
-
1
Lisa Wong, MD, MS, LLC6280 W 38th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (720) 466-3937
-
2
Lakewood445 Union Blvd Ste 222, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (720) 466-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Avista Adventist Hospital
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lisa Wong, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Chinese, French, Mandarin and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
- Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
- Stanford University, Masters in Biophysics
