Overview

Dr. Lisa Wong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Wong works at Lisa Wong, MD, MS, LLC in Wheat Ridge, CO with other offices in Lakewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.