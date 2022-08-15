Overview of Dr. Lisa Zakhary, MD

Dr. Lisa Zakhary, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Zakhary works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Arlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Eating Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.