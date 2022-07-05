See All Psychiatrists in Homestead, FL
Dr. Lissette Selem, MD

Psychiatry
3.3 (10)
Map Pin Small Homestead, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lissette Selem, MD

Dr. Lissette Selem, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Homestead, FL. 

Dr. Selem works at Lissette Selem MD PA in Homestead, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Selem's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lissette Selem MD PA
    922 N Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 504-8070

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Lissette Selem, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093910499
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lissette Selem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Selem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Selem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Selem works at Lissette Selem MD PA in Homestead, FL. View the full address on Dr. Selem’s profile.

    Dr. Selem has seen patients for Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Selem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selem.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

