Overview of Dr. Liza Wu, MD

Dr. Liza Wu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.



They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction, Nipple Reconstruction and Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.