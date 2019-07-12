See All Hematologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Locke Bryan, MD

Hematology
4.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Locke Bryan, MD

Dr. Locke Bryan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Dr. Bryan works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Pancytopenia, Lymphosarcoma and Reticulosarcoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bryan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pancytopenia
Lymphosarcoma
Reticulosarcoma
Pancytopenia
Lymphosarcoma
Reticulosarcoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
HPC Transplantation (Stem Cell Transplant) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 12, 2019
    I love Dr. Bryan! He never gave up on me when my disease refused to respond to treatment. For more than two years we tried treatment after treatment until he found something that finally worked! Hopefully I will remain cancer free but if not, I trust in Dr. Bryan to get me back here again. I’m grateful for him and his entire team!
    — Jul 12, 2019
    About Dr. Locke Bryan, MD

    • Hematology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1780857375
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    • Hematology and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Locke Bryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bryan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bryan works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Bryan’s profile.

    Dr. Bryan has seen patients for Pancytopenia, Lymphosarcoma and Reticulosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

