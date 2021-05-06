See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Somerset, NJ
Dr. Lois Shulman, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lois Shulman, MD

Dr. Lois Shulman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Shulman works at Lois Shulman, MD in Somerset, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shulman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lois Shulman, MD
    1553 State Route 27 Ste 3800, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 272-9815

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
May 06, 2021
Dr. Shulman provides the most comprehensive and compassionate care I have ever received from a gynecologist/doctor. My female family members and I have been going to her for a long time and every experience has been an empowering one. She has helped us make integrated and informed decisions about our health and helped us through the biggest transitions in our lives. We are incredibly grateful for her dedication and diligence.
Anna — May 06, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Lois Shulman, MD
About Dr. Lois Shulman, MD

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1134151392
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Umdnj R W Johnson Med School
Medical Education
  • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lois Shulman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shulman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shulman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shulman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shulman works at Lois Shulman, MD in Somerset, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Shulman’s profile.

Dr. Shulman has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shulman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shulman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shulman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shulman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shulman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

