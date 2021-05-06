Dr. Lois Shulman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shulman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lois Shulman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lois Shulman, MD
Dr. Lois Shulman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Shulman's Office Locations
Lois Shulman, MD1553 State Route 27 Ste 3800, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (848) 272-9815
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shulman?
Dr. Shulman provides the most comprehensive and compassionate care I have ever received from a gynecologist/doctor. My female family members and I have been going to her for a long time and every experience has been an empowering one. She has helped us make integrated and informed decisions about our health and helped us through the biggest transitions in our lives. We are incredibly grateful for her dedication and diligence.
About Dr. Lois Shulman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1134151392
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj R W Johnson Med School
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
