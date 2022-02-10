See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Long Tran, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Long Tran, MD

Dr. Long Tran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Tran works at Dba Urgi-med Walk in Medical Center in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL, Lake Worth, FL and Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dba Urgi-med Walk in Medical Center
    950 SE 5th Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33483 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 797-0818
  2. 2
    Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers
    4714 OKEECHOBEE BLVD, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 332-7506
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    MD Now Medical Centers
    4570 Lantana Rd, Lake Worth, FL 33463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 963-9881
  4. 4
    Action Physical Therapy LLC
    2272 N Congress Ave, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 737-1927

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Pap Smear
Back Pain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Pap Smear
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Long Tran, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    37 years of experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    English, French
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    1316921935
    • 1316921935
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Long Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

