Dr. Long Tran, MD
Overview of Dr. Long Tran, MD
Dr. Long Tran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Tran's Office Locations
Dba Urgi-med Walk in Medical Center950 SE 5th Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33483 Directions (561) 797-0818
Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers4714 OKEECHOBEE BLVD, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 Directions (561) 332-7506Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
MD Now Medical Centers4570 Lantana Rd, Lake Worth, FL 33463 Directions (561) 963-9881
Action Physical Therapy LLC2272 N Congress Ave, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Directions (561) 737-1927
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tran is a truly caring Dr. and has all of your best interests in his care. He has a great personality and honestly takes his time to address all of your health needs. Thank you Dr. Tran.
About Dr. Long Tran, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran speaks French.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
