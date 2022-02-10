Overview of Dr. Long Tran, MD

Dr. Long Tran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Tran works at Dba Urgi-med Walk in Medical Center in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL, Lake Worth, FL and Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.