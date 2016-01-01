Dr. Lorena Suarez-Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suarez-Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lorena Suarez-Kelly, MD
Overview
Dr. Lorena Suarez-Kelly, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Office835 S Van Buren St, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 496-4700TuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Prevea Allouez Health Center1821 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 431-7833
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lorena Suarez-Kelly, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1528385267
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
