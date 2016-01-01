See All Oncologists in Green Bay, WI
Dr. Lorena Suarez-Kelly, MD

Surgical Oncology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lorena Suarez-Kelly, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Suarez-Kelly works at Office in Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Office
    835 S Van Buren St, Green Bay, WI 54301 (920) 496-4700
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Prevea Allouez Health Center
    1821 S Webster Ave, Green Bay, WI 54301 (920) 431-7833

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
  • HSHS St. Vincent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Pancreatic Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    About Dr. Lorena Suarez-Kelly, MD

    • Surgical Oncology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528385267
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lorena Suarez-Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suarez-Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Suarez-Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Suarez-Kelly works at Office in Green Bay, WI. View the full address on Dr. Suarez-Kelly’s profile.

    Dr. Suarez-Kelly has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suarez-Kelly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suarez-Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suarez-Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

