Overview

Dr. Lori-Ann Wilcox, MD is a Dermatologist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Wilcox works at Beatrice Keller Clinic Peoria in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Athlete's Foot, Ringworm and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.