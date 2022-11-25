Dr. Lori-Ann Wilcox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilcox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori-Ann Wilcox, MD
Dr. Lori-Ann Wilcox, MD is a Dermatologist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Beatrice Keller Clinic Peoria13943 N 91st Ave Ste C101, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 972-3992Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
We have been seeing Dr. Wilcox regularly for our annual skin checks and for any other dermatology issues. She is very knowledgeable and thorough in her exams. She identifies all skin irregularities and she addresses any concerns we might have.
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1063470623
- Wilford Hall Medical Center (AETC) Program
- Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
