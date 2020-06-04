Dr. Lori Boyajian Oneill, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boyajian Oneill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Boyajian Oneill, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lori Boyajian Oneill, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Independence, MO. They completed their residency with University Of Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Med
Dr. Boyajian Oneill works at
Midwest Sports Medicine Physicians19550 E 39th St S Ste 230B, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 378-5169
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- WellCare
The doctor was very nice and professional. She explained everything so that I understood.
- Sports Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1225077522
- University Of Health Sciences College Of Osteopathic Med
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Boyajian Oneill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boyajian Oneill accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Boyajian Oneill using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Boyajian Oneill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boyajian Oneill works at
Dr. Boyajian Oneill speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Boyajian Oneill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boyajian Oneill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boyajian Oneill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boyajian Oneill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.