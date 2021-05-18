Dr. Lori Halton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Halton, MD
Overview of Dr. Lori Halton, MD
Dr. Lori Halton, MD is a Breast Radiology Specialist in Lexington, KY.
Dr. Halton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Halton's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Mammography Services1760 Nicholasville Rd Ste 401, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Halton?
She is amazing! Ver caring and personable, puts you at ease immediately. Very skilled in pain free aspiration and biopsies. I was expecting the procedure to be very painful, it was not. Not all breast radiologist use local anesthesia, but she does. Highly recommend dr. Halton.
About Dr. Lori Halton, MD
- Breast Radiology
- English
- 1700097011
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Halton using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Halton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halton works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Halton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.