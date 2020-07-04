Dr. Lori Noorollah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noorollah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lori Noorollah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lori Noorollah, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center.
Midwest Neurology Physicians19550 E 39th St S Ste 200, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 610-8269Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Neurology
- English
- 1598928186
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Noorollah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Noorollah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noorollah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noorollah has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Insomnia and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noorollah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Noorollah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noorollah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noorollah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noorollah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.