Dr. Lori Vales Lay, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Vales Lay works at NYU Langone Medical Associates—Chelsea in New York, NY with other offices in Elmhurst, NY and Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies.