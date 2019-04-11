See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Durham, NC
Dr. Louis Almekinders, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Louis Almekinders, MD

Dr. Louis Almekinders, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Durham, NC. They graduated from Erasmus University / Erasmus Medical Center and is affiliated with Duke Regional Hospital and Duke University Hospital.

Dr. Almekinders works at North Carolina Orthopedic Clinc in Durham, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Almekinders' Office Locations

    North Carolina Orthopedic Clinc
    3609 Southwest Durham Dr, Durham, NC 27707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 471-9622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Duke Regional Hospital
  • Duke University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 11, 2019
    Dr. Almekinders did a great job explaining what I need while also encouraging me to take advantage of non-surgical treatment to see if that would help before I went the surgical route. I have great confidence in him!
    — Apr 11, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Louis Almekinders, MD
    About Dr. Louis Almekinders, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    NPI Number
    • 1184723959
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University
    Residency
    • New Hanover Reg Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Erasmus University / Erasmus Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Almekinders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Almekinders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Almekinders has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Almekinders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Almekinders works at North Carolina Orthopedic Clinc in Durham, NC. View the full address on Dr. Almekinders’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Almekinders. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almekinders.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Almekinders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Almekinders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

