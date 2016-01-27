Dr. Louis Glade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Glade, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Glade, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with West Jefferson Medical Center.
Dr. Glade works at
Locations
West Jefferson Heart Clin LA1111 Medical Center Blvd Ste 613, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 349-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- West Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Glade and Dr. Everson stepped in when my husbands previous cardiologist wasn't taking his case seriously. They are nothing less than a God send! They stepped in and saved his life. I would recommend dr. Glade to anyone looking for compassionate care and excellent bedside manner. He always kept us abreast of what was going on.
About Dr. Louis Glade, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Glade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glade has seen patients for Hypotension, Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glade on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Glade. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glade.
