Dr. Louis Glazer, MD
Overview of Dr. Louis Glazer, MD
Dr. Louis Glazer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.
Dr. Glazer works at
Dr. Glazer's Office Locations
Vitreo-retinal Associates PC2505 East Paris Ave SE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 285-1200
Vitreo Retinal Associates PC1080 N 10th St Ste 100, Kalamazoo, MI 49009 Directions (269) 353-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I Was nervous but Dr Glazer was very good and calmed me down and got the job done without any pain
About Dr. Louis Glazer, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1760422158
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glazer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glazer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glazer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glazer has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glazer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Glazer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glazer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glazer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glazer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.