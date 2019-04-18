Overview

Dr. Louis Janeira, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Clay, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Lafayette East , Franciscan Health Mooresville and Union Hospital Clinton.



Dr. Janeira works at Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Mooresville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.