Overview of Dr. Louis Maisel, MD

Dr. Louis Maisel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New City, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Maisel works at Louis M. Maisel MD PC in New City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.