Overview

Dr. Louis Meriwether, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Meriwether works at Baptist Health Medical Group Cardiology in Louisville, KY with other offices in Madison, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease, Chest Pain and Pericarditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.