See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Omaha, NE
Dr. Louis Safranek III, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Louis Safranek III, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Louis Safranek III, MD

Dr. Louis Safranek III, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy.

Dr. Safranek III works at CHI Health in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Safranek III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chi Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
    7500 Mercy Rd, Omaha, NE 68124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 398-6060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Cellulitis
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Cellulitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Safranek III?

    Oct 02, 2022
    We are very happy with the care we received from Dr. Safranek. He was readily accessible, promptly evaluated us via zoom, and got us started on a medicine regimen to treat our Covid diagnosis and symptoms. We found Dr. Safranek to be very personable, and fully committed to keeping us out of the hospital and out of the morgue! We even got follow-up calls from him a week after we started our Covid journey. We highly recommend you seek treatment for Covid from Dr. Safranek!
    — Oct 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Louis Safranek III, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Louis Safranek III, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Safranek III to family and friends

    Dr. Safranek III's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Safranek III

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Louis Safranek III, MD.

    About Dr. Louis Safranek III, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104897305
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Harvard University / School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Safranek III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safranek III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Safranek III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Safranek III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Safranek III works at CHI Health in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Safranek III’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Safranek III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safranek III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safranek III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safranek III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Louis Safranek III, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.