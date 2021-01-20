Overview of Dr. Louis Sasso, MD

Dr. Louis Sasso, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Sasso works at Vazzana & Bogin Cardiology Assoc. in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.