Dr. Louis Sasso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Louis Sasso, MD
Dr. Louis Sasso, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Sasso works at
Dr. Sasso's Office Locations
Vazzana & Bogin Cardiology Assoc.501 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 980-5700
Staten Island University Hospital475 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Sasso has been treating me for many years. Never had a bad experience. He listens to my concerns and issues. Monitors my progress, and directs his recommendation for stabalizing my pulmonary issues. What more can anyone ask.
About Dr. Louis Sasso, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1215986708
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sasso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sasso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sasso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sasso works at
Dr. Sasso has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sasso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sasso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sasso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sasso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sasso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.