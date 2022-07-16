See All Rheumatologists in Frederick, MD
Dr. Louisa Ziglar, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Louisa Ziglar, MD

Rheumatology
4.6 (17)
Map Pin Small Frederick, MD
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Louisa Ziglar, MD

Dr. Louisa Ziglar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.

Dr. Ziglar works at Arthritis and Rheumatism Associates, PC in Frederick, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Ziglar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis and Rheumatism Associates, PC
    71 Thomas Johnson Dr, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 942-7600
  2. 2
    Arthritis and Rheumatism Associates
    14995 Shady Grove Rd Ste 250, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 942-7600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ziglar?

    Jul 16, 2022
    I can’t say enough good things about Dr Ziglar. She listened to my concerns; researched my condition and provided a diagnosis. Very caring and personable.
    Peggy — Jul 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Louisa Ziglar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Louisa Ziglar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ziglar to family and friends

    Dr. Ziglar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ziglar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Louisa Ziglar, MD.

    About Dr. Louisa Ziglar, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538336151
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louisa Ziglar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziglar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ziglar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ziglar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ziglar has seen patients for Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ziglar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziglar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziglar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ziglar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ziglar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Louisa Ziglar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.