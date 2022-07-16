Dr. Louisa Ziglar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziglar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louisa Ziglar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Louisa Ziglar, MD
Dr. Louisa Ziglar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Ziglar works at
Dr. Ziglar's Office Locations
Arthritis and Rheumatism Associates, PC71 Thomas Johnson Dr, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 942-7600
Arthritis and Rheumatism Associates14995 Shady Grove Rd Ste 250, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 942-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t say enough good things about Dr Ziglar. She listened to my concerns; researched my condition and provided a diagnosis. Very caring and personable.
About Dr. Louisa Ziglar, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1538336151
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Hospital For Joint Diseases
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ziglar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ziglar accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ziglar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ziglar has seen patients for Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ziglar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ziglar speaks Chinese.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziglar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziglar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ziglar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ziglar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.