Dr. Flaminiano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lourdes Flaminiano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lourdes Flaminiano, MD
Dr. Lourdes Flaminiano, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hoboken, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE.
Dr. Flaminiano works at
Dr. Flaminiano's Office Locations
Riverside Medical Group1425 Bloomfield St, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 968-5969
Riverside Pediatric Group1 Maywood Ave, Maywood, NJ 07607 Directions (201) 464-4772
Riverside Medical Group7500 Bergenline Ave, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 968-5969
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lourdes Flaminiano, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St Elizabeths Hosp Ctr
- U Conn
- U Conn
- SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
- Sleep Medicine
