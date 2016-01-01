See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Hoboken, NJ
Dr. Lourdes Flaminiano, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.0 (4)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lourdes Flaminiano, MD

Dr. Lourdes Flaminiano, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hoboken, NJ. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE.

Dr. Flaminiano works at North Jersey Rheumatology Associates in Hoboken, NJ with other offices in Maywood, NJ and North Bergen, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Flaminiano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Riverside Medical Group
    1425 Bloomfield St, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 968-5969
  2. 2
    Riverside Pediatric Group
    1 Maywood Ave, Maywood, NJ 07607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 464-4772
  3. 3
    Riverside Medical Group
    7500 Bergenline Ave, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 968-5969

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Lourdes Flaminiano, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    • 29 years of experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1700868270
    • 1700868270
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Elizabeths Hosp Ctr
    Fellowship
    • U Conn
    • U Conn
    Residency
    • U Conn
    • U Conn
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    • Sleep Medicine
    • Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Flaminiano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Flaminiano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Flaminiano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Flaminiano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Flaminiano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Flaminiano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

